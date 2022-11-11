November is Native American Heritage Month, and the Yankton Community Library is hosting a pop-up show and artist talk with internationally recognized Indigenous artist J. White at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.

J. White is an artist of the Arikara Nation, born on the prairies of Yankton. White is the owner/curator of Post Pilgrim Gallery in Sioux Falls where she holds space for Native artists to be held in reverence. Founded in 2015, Post Pilgrim is currently host to 8 nationally award-winning Midwestern artists.

