November is Native American Heritage Month, and the Yankton Community Library is hosting a pop-up show and artist talk with internationally recognized Indigenous artist J. White at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
J. White is an artist of the Arikara Nation, born on the prairies of Yankton. White is the owner/curator of Post Pilgrim Gallery in Sioux Falls where she holds space for Native artists to be held in reverence. Founded in 2015, Post Pilgrim is currently host to 8 nationally award-winning Midwestern artists.
A self-taught painter, White shares her culture through the lens of an urban Indian. White’s work has been exhibited in Paris, Venice and at the Smithsonian. Each year she shows her work in California, New Mexico, Indiana, Montana and Illinois, to name a few. In her 12-year career as a professional artist, White has received numerous awards for her work as a painter and culture bearer for her Native community. White’s culture continues to influence her paintings, which are both representational and abstract. Her humor and political conscience are palpable in her work.
White continues to work tirelessly for her beloved state of South Dakota, paying tribute to the friends and family who support her work unconditionally.
This event is open to the public without admission or registration.
