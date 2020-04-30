100 Years Ago
Saturday, May 1, 1920
• The flood waters of the Elkhorn river are receding today. The west line of the Northwestern, which was cut off by the washing out of a bridge near Norfolk, was restored today. Enormous damage to farm lands is showing up with the retreat of the highest water of 39 years.
• Restoration of the old time daily passenger service on the Northwestern between Yankton and Centerville beginning Monday, May 3, is announced by Agent Warring of the road here. The run will be daily except Sunday.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 1, 1945
• The fire department was called about 5 p.m. yesterday to the James Watling place, 908 Burleigh street, where fire had been discovered in a wood shed. One corner of the building was burned out with comparatively small loss.
• Peter Gudmunson, caretaker at the court house, is to leave this evening on a vacation of a month or more on the west coast visiting with his sons and their families.
50 Years Ago
Friday, May 1, 1970
• Dr. James P. Steele, clinical professor of radiology at the University of South Dakota School of Medicine, has been appointed a member of the national advisory council in general medical sciences of the National Institutes of Health by Robert Finch, Secretary of Health, Education, and Welfare.
• Gerry Slowey, Mike Cruthoff and Mary Beth Byrkeland at Southern State College from Yankton are among 48 students making final preparations for the spring musical, “Hello Dolly.” Miss Byrkeland is in the lead role of Dolly and Cruthoff will appear in the chorus. Slowey is participating in the pit band.
25 Years Ago
Monday, May 1, 1995
• Yankton’s local cycle club is up and running on its new track. For about the past 35 years, Scramblers Cycle Club, Inc., have been maintaining a race course behind the former Dam Splash on Highway 52. When the leased land was no longer available, the club purchased land near the junction of Highways 50 and 52, south of the B-Y Watertower.
• Officials are searching for money to build a new $3.8 million dam on the Vermillion River north of Parker that would create a lake about four or five times the size of Lake Vermillion. Flooding along the river caused severe damage in 1993 and high waters this spring have closed Highway 19 south of Centerville.
