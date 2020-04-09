A quieter spring is allowing the saturated Upper Plains a chance to dry out a little.
During Thursday’s U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Northwestern Division, Missouri River Water Management Division webinar, officials discussed the state of the upper Missouri River basin.
According to National Weather Service Hydrologist Kevin Low, there is some welcome news for the soggy Upper Plains.
“Mild temperatures and relatively low precipitation — especially over the northern tier states — has led to an improvement in river flood potential,” Low said. “There remains no Plains snowpack and there remains no appreciable frozen ground conditions.”
He further added that the overly-saturated soil situation has even seen some minor improvements.
“A warm March, and for many areas, a dry March, has allowed some drying of the soil,” he said. “However, soil moisture conditions still remain abnormally wet across much of the basin. There does still remain an enhanced risk for flooding, especially across the eastern third of the basin.
Low said that flooding has remained present over the past month in the Yankton area.
“During the past 30 days, we have seen major flooding along the James River in South Dakota and minor flooding along the Vermillion River in South Dakota,”
He said that minor to moderate flooding is still possible at points along the Missouri River.
Kevin Grode, reservoir regulation team lead with the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said the runoff forecast for 2020 is 35.5 million acre feet or 138% of average.
“In 2019, we saw an upper basin runoff of 60.9 million acre feet, which was the second highest runoff in 122 years of record,” Grode said. “If realized, our forecast of 35.5 million acre feet would be the 12th highest runoff in 122 years of record.”
NOAA climatologist Doug Kluck said that snowpack is average to slightly above average in the mountains and virtually non-existent elsewhere for the time being.
“The snowpack is good from a water supply point of view,” Kluck said. “There is no snow in the Plains any longer. That’s going to change over the weekend, but for now, there’s relatively little snow melt to worry about in terms of Plains snow.”
During his presentation, Low said next week is typically when mountain snowpack reaches its seasonal peak.
Precipitation is expected in the coming week throughout the majority of the Missouri River basin this coming weekend followed by cooler and drier than normal conditions into late April.
According to Kluck, the overall forecast for April, and April-June, favors wetter than normal conditions in southeast South Dakota.
