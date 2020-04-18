COVID Update For April 18: South Dakota Case Number Tops 1,500

South Dakota recorded 131 new COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, bringing its total number of known cases in the state rose to 1,542.
According to the state’s daily update, Minnehaha County, the home of the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant, accounted for 119 of the 131 new cases.
Meanwhile, the total number of negative tests processed by state and commercial labs went over the 10,000 level, hitting 10,118.
The number of COVID-19 deaths in the state remained at seven, the number of total hospitalized during the pandemic rose to 68 and the number of recovered cases climbed to 552.
Yankton County’s known cases remained at 23, while the number of recovered cases rose to 20.
The number of positive tests, negative tests and recovered cases in area counties included: Bon Homme — 4/84/3; Charles Mix — 4/60/3; Clay — 5/96/4; Douglas — 0/21/0; Hutchinson — 2/69/2; Turner — 5/106/3; Union — 5/98/3; and Yankton — 23/342/20.
