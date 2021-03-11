HURON — Chairman Dan Klimisch of Yankton announces that the James River Water Development District Board of Directors will be holding their regular meeting on Thursday, March 18, 2021, by way of audio/video conference (Zoom) at 9 a.m.
Persons interested in participating should contact the office at 605-352-0600 for access information or to make other arrangements.
Items on the agenda are:
• Public comment on items not on the agenda;
• Update from US Army Corps of Engineers on upstream reservoirs and 2021 releases on the James River;
• Payment request from Hanson Conservation District for 2020 tree plantings in Hanson County;
• Payment request from City of Huron for costs associated with the design and engineering of the 3rd Street dam project;
• Funding request from Davison County Highway Dept for riprap at Structure #18-170-141, #18-120-153, #18-070-153 and #18-030-144;
• Funding request from Town of Hitchcock for improvements to existing lift station;
• Funding request from City of Mellette for improvements to existing lift station;
• Funding request to build a dam in Garden Prairie township in Brown County;
• Funding request to build a silt dam in Walshtown Township in Yankton County;
• Funding request to repair a dam in Walshtown Township in Yankton County;
• Funding request for cost share program to support waterlines, tanks and hookups to provide quality water for livestock;
• Update on the South Central Watershed Project;
• Update from the policy committee;
• District Update from Staff, Directors, and Chairman;
• Any other business that may come before the Board.
