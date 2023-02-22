UPDATE 10:13 p.m.: Due to the the winter storm, the Yankton School District has canceled classes and all activities for Thursday, Feb. 23.
———
A brutal winter storm knocked out power in California, closed interstate highways from Arizona to Wyoming and prompted nearly 1,500 flight cancellations Wednesday — and the worst won’t be over for several days.
Few places were untouched by the wild weather, some at the opposite extreme. Record highs were set from the mid-Atlantic states down through Florida, with some places expected to reach up to 40 degrees above normal.
The wintry mix was hitting hard in the northern tier of the nation, closing schools, offices, even shutting down the Minnesota Legislature. Travel was difficult. Weather contributed to nearly 1,500 U.S. flight cancellations, according to the tracking service FlightAware. More than 400 of those were due to arrive or depart from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Another 3,800-plus were delayed across the country.
The roads were just as bad. “A major winter storm and multi-day closures are likely on Interstates and secondary roads throughout Wyoming!” the state Transportation Department said on Facebook.
Locally, it appeared as of mid-afternoon Wednesday that the early brunt of the storm had gone north of the immediate Yankton area. As of about 3 p.m., Yankton has seen 2 inches of snow, but greater amounts were reported to the north. Meanwhile, near-blizzard conditions were reported in Sioux Falls.
Yankton County, as well as other area counties along the Missouri River, remained under a winter storm warning until noon Thursday, while Douglas, Hutchinson and Turner counties were still under a blizzard warning until noon Thursday. Throughout the area, projected snowfall totals have been moved downward to a possible 4-9 inches. Winds are expected to gust up to 40 miles per hour.
The mercury had also been slowly dropping throughout the day Wednesday. At 3 p.m., Yankton was at 11 degrees with a wind chill of 8 below zero.
In other local weather-related notes:
• The City of Yankton is predicted to receive enough snow that a snow emergency will be going into effect at midnight Thursday morning.
“Please remove vehicles from Snow Emergency Routes until this snow event has passed and all plowing operations are completed,” the City of Yankton said in a press release. “The City asks for your cooperation to please have your vehicles removed from city streets by this time. Vehicles left on Emergency Snow Routes will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.”
• Yankton’s Solid Waste and Recycling pickup for Thursday, Feb. 23, has been postponed until Friday, Feb. 24, when both Thursday and Friday routes will be collected.
“These employees will be shifted over to help clear and remove snow from city streets to help keep roadways open,” a city press release said. “The City asks for your cooperation and patience until the Solid Waste and Recycling crews can get to your residence for pickup.”
• Lesterville has declared a snow emergency. All vehicles need to be removed by 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. Vehicles not removed will be tagged and towed. Emergency snow routes will be cleared starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Yankton County government offices will be closed Thursday, Feb. 23, due to the winter storm. Yankton County emergency services will operate normally. The office will reopen on Friday, weather permitting.
In the Pacific Northwest, high winds and heavy snow in the Cascade Mountains prevented search teams from reaching the bodies of three climbers killed in an avalanche on Washington’s Colchuck Peak over the weekend. Two experts from the Northwest Avalanche Center were hiking to the scene Wednesday to determine if conditions might permit a recovery attempt later this week.
Powerful winds were the biggest problem in California, toppling trees and power lines. By Wednesday afternoon, more than 88,000 customers in the state were without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us.
A 1-year-old child was critically injured when a redwood crashed onto a home in Boulder Creek, a community in the Santa Cruz Mountains south of San Francisco, KTVU reported. Chief Mark Bingham of the local fire protection district said crews had to cut up the tree to free the victim.
A blizzard warning was issued for the mountains of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, effective from 4 a.m. Thursday to 4 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service said.
“Nearly the entire population of CA will be able to see snow from some vantage point later this week if they look in the right direction (i.e., toward the highest hills in vicinity),” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain wrote on Twitter.
A more than 200-mile (320-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 40 from central Arizona to the New Mexico line closed due to snow, ran and wind gusts of up to 80 mph (129 kph). Thousands were without power in Arizona.
In the northern U.S. — a region accustomed to heavy snow — the snowfall could be historic. More than 20 inches (50.8 centimeters) may pile up in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said. According to the weather service, the biggest snow event on record in the Twin Cities was 28.4 inches (72 centimeters) from Oct. 31 through Nov. 3, 1991. The second largest was 21.1 inches (53.6 centimeters) of snow from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1, 1985.
Temperatures could plunge as low as minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 29 degrees Celsius) Thursday and to minus 25 F (minus 32 C) Friday in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Wind chills may fall to minus 50 F (minus 46 C), said Nathan Rick, a meteorologist in Grand Forks.
Wind gusts may reach 50 mph (80 kph) in western and central Minnesota, resulting in “significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas,” the weather service said.
The storm will make its way toward the East Coast later this week. Places that don’t get snow may get dangerous amounts of ice. Forecasters expect up to a half-inch of ice in parts of southern Michigan, northern Illinois and some eastern states.
The potential ice storm has power company officials on edge. Nearly 1,500 line workers are ready to be deployed if the ice causes outages, said Matt Paul, executive vice president of distribution operations for Detroit-based DTE Electric. He said a half-inch (1.3 centimeters) of ice could cause hundreds of thousands of outages.
A half-inch of ice covering a wire “is the equivalent of having a baby grand piano on that single span of wire, so the weight is significant,” Paul said.
As the northern U.S. deals with a winter blast, National Weather Service Meteorologist Richard Bann said some mid-Atlantic and Southeastern cities set new high temperature marks by several degrees.
The high in Lexington, Kentucky, reached 76 F (24 C), shattering the Feb. 22 mark of 70 F (21 C) set 101 years ago. Nashville, Tennessee, reached 78 F (26 C), topping by 4 degrees the record set in 1897. Cincinnati, Atlanta and Mobile, Alabama, were among many other places seeing record highs.
It won’t last long. Washington, D.C., could reach a record 80 F (27 C) on Thursday. Then, a cold front will move in and by Saturday, the high will barely make it into the low 40s, Bann said.
In Fargo, North Dakota, the Wednesday morning temperature was minus 11 F (minus 24 C), so server Michelle Wilson wasn’t surprised by the small crowd at the Denny’s where she works.
“When the wind picks up and you’re in a flat land like North Dakota, it’s whiteout conditions immediately,” Wilson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.