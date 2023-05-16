Is that kitchen gadget or decoration still taking up space in your cupboards or drawers? You know, the one you don’t use but can’t seem to part with?
Let the Yankton Community Library help with its kitchen swap at the library. It’s an excellent way to find “new to you,” gently used items while cleaning out your kitchen! (However, no large appliances such as refrigerators or stoves.)
Beginning Monday, May 22, through Wednesday, May 31, participants can donate their clean and gently used kitchen items for credits to “shop” the Swap Store. You can also receive credits by donating nonperishable food items or by making a monetary donation.
The Swap Store will be open Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3, during regular library hours. The first hour on Friday, June 2, is for swappers only. All remaining items in the Swap Store will be free after 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
