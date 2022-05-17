County Approves State Of Emergency

Yankton County is taking action to help in recovering from last week’s derecho.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission voted unanimously to declare a state of emergency due to damages caused by storms that impacted Yankton County last Thursday.
Paul Scherschligt, Yankton County director of Emergency Management, was on hand during Tuesday’s meeting to address commissioners on the situation and the need for a declaration.
“With the storm we had last week, a lot of power lines (were downed) and electric utilities are having some issues — a lot of issues, if you will,” he said. “We’re asked that we do a state of emergency, or declare one for Yankton County.”
After reading off the proposed state of emergency declaration, Scherschligt said some damage is already meeting the required monetary threshold for help.
“We have to reach, for our county, $95,000 and change for our threshold — that’s $4.10 per capita,” he said. “According to one of the power companies, they’ve already reached that. We’ve got some stuff from B-Y Electric, they’re over $12,000. East River Electric is the one at $95,000.”
He said that private individuals have also been asked to report damage.
“Yankton County so far has had 22 people who have called the 211 helpline for damage on their prop-erty or businesses,” he said. “If there’s anymore out there, we encourage you to do that. That helps with the individual assistance.”
Anyone else who has damage that has not yet called is asked to call the 211 helpline to report damages.
He added that there are no guarantees on individual assistance at this time.
“If we would meet the requirements, by doing this declaration, we’re just one more step to that possibly happening,” he said. “I use the word ‘possibly,’ but we don’t know.”
No dollar figures were readily available for damages incurred by private individuals so far.
Commission Chairman Joseph Healy also gave some direction to people affected by the storms at the end of Tuesday’s meeting.
“If you did sustain storm damage or lost a structure, contact the Equalization Office,” he said. “Adjustments might need to be made.”
Last Thursday’s storm brought widespread damages to the county as a whole. In many areas, trees were uprooted and the towns of Gayville, Utica and Lesterville all received heavy damages from the storm. Wind gusts of up to 89 miles per hour were recorded in Yankton County.
Commissioners issued a reminder that the next meeting of the Yankton County Commission will be Thursday, June 9, due to the South Dakota primary election.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Discussed a draft resolution for road work on W. 11th Street. This will be further discussed at later meetings in June.
• Approved a plat.
