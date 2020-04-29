PIERRE — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has issued a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Program and will be issuing a notice for the Special Transportation Circumstance (STC) Grants shortly.
The STC funds are directed grant funds that come out of the sums appropriated to the CRISI Grant Programs.
The CRISI grants are competitive grants that will provide up to $311.8 million in freight and passenger rail projects that improve transportation safety, efficiency, and reliability as authorized under the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act. The STC funds are non-competitive grants for three states but the projects must still meet eligibility requirements.
The Federal share of funding for both grants is not to exceed 80 percent of the project’s total cost. For the CRISI grants, the announcement identified selection preference will be given to projects with a 50-percent non-federal funding match from any combination of private, state, or local funds.
In preparation of submitted applications for both of these grants, the State Railroad Board is requesting written reports and supporting information from interested parties desirous of the State submitting a CRISI grant and/or STC grant on behalf of the party. If the party is requesting funding from the State Rail Trust Fund to support proposed CRISI or STC grant applications, they should include the amount in their application request. The written report for each proposed grant should include information identifying how the project will adhere to the goals established under the State Rail plan.
The written report will include the following information:
• Narrative describing how the project will:
— Support Economic Growth and Development
— Ensure Connectivity for Critical Industries
— Maintain State Railroad Assets in a State of Good Repair
— Reduce Highway Impacts
— Improve Railroad Safety, Security and Resiliency
• Project Information Describing:
— Project Summary (project location, scope, and schedule)
— Proposed Project Funding (Federal, State, Other)
— Project Readiness
— Plans Readiness
— Environmental Readiness
— Overall Benefit with accompanying BCA ratio
— Proposed responsible party tasked with developing the application
— Proposed funding for creating the application
Interested parties should send all written reports to the Department of Transportation by 11 a.m. on May 7, 2020. The written reports should be 10 pages or less. The State Railroad Board will provide an opportunity for presentations at a special meeting during the week of May 11, 2020. Additional information on the special Railroad Board meeting will be sent out soon. It is anticipated a decision will be made on all applications at the Railroad Board’s May 20, 2020, meeting.
