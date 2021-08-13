South Dakota’s number of active COVID-19 cases has risen to its highest level in three months, according to Friday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The state now has 1,270 active cases (+60 from Thursday), the highest mark since May 6. Active cases in South Dakota have nearly doubled since the start of the month.
Active hospitalizations remained at 76, according to the DOH online portal. That number stood at 33 two weeks ago.
Overall, 139 new infections were reported statewide Friday, along with 78 new recoveries.
One new death was also recorded, raising the state toll to 2,052. It was not reported in the Yankton area.
Locally, Yankton County saw three new positive tests along with three new recoveries, keeping the number of active cases at nine.
New infections were also recorded in Clay (+2), Hutchinson (+1), Turner (+1) and Union (+3) counties.
Union County also reported one new hospitalization.
South Dakota health officials resumed daily COVID-19 updates Thursday after cutting them down to weekly in early July.
Nebraska’s COVID-19 reports are issued on Wednesdays.
