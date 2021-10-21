A pair of vehicle accidents that occurred on 309th Street (Old Highway 50) east of Yankton Wednesday afternoon were connected, with one of the incidents involving law enforcement pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
According to the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, the first accident was reported at 5:05 p.m. just east of the intersection with 444th Avenue (Walshtown Road). Yankton police were pursuing a 2006 Buick Rendezvous driven by Desiree RedWillow, 43, of Sioux Falls when it lost control and rolled into the north ditch. Both Redwillow and a passenger, identified as Skye Burnham-Endicott, 35, were ejected from the vehicle. The Buick was reported stolen out of Sioux Falls. Both the driver and passenger were transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.
The passenger was on parole, and alcohol was involved. Charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Highway Patrol, Yankton Fire & Rescue, Gayville and Volin Fire, and Yankton County EMS responded to the incident.
The second accident, which was reported at 5:18 p.m. at the intersection of 451st Avenue and 309th Street north of Gayville, involved two vehicles driven by members of the Volin and Gayville fire departments headed to the first accident.
A northbound 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 driven by Sheldon Lee, 28, had crossed the center line to make a left-hand (west) turn onto 309th Street when it struck a southbound 2000 Toyota Camry driven by Terry Rye, 36. The sheriff’s office said the vehicles struck nearly head-on. Rye was pinned in his car and had to be extricated.
Both drivers were taken to hospitals. Their conditions were not listed by the sheriff’s office.
The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Yankton Fire & Rescue, Gayville and Volin Fire and the Yankton County EMS responded to the second accident.
