County Commission Discusses Kaiser Road Concerns
Yankton County is investigating possible solutions to concerns that have been raised by residents along Kaiser Road.

During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission held a discussion about a recent meeting between commissioners Dan Klimisch and Cheri Loest and several residents who live along Kaiser Road, located west of Yankton.

