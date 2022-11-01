County Commission Discusses Kaiser Road Concerns

Yankton County is investigating possible solutions to concerns that have been raised by residents along Kaiser Road.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission held a discussion about a recent meeting between commissioners Dan Klimisch and Cheri Loest and several residents who live along Kaiser Road, located west of Yankton.
“It’s a very highly traveled gravel road — probably the highest traveled one in the county — and they’re looking at long-term options,” Klimisch said. “One thing I would like to probably do for the next meeting is, they were really looking at having a reduction of speed. There’s apparently an issue of speeding vehicles there.”
He said that he’s contacted the sheriff’s office and extra patrols are set to be done on the road.
Currently, the road is posted at 40 miles per hour. Klimisch said he’d suggest reducing this to 30 miles per hour by resolution.
A resident who spoke said the road also has washboard issues, reiterated the speed limit concerns and suggested upgrading the road in the future.
While discussing the fact that 434th Avenue and Highway 153 have speed limits of 45 miles per hour before turning on to Kaiser Road, Loest noted an unusual situation.
“There’s some discrepancy and Mike (Sedlacek) said there’s a sign that says 35 somewhere along 434th because someone changed it,” she said. “Someone took down our sign and put up a 35. I highly encourage people out there: please leave the street signs alone. They get stolen all the time off my road, and it’s dangerous.”
Being a discussion item, no official actions were taken Tuesday night.
In other action, county employees have been guaranteed Juneteenth and Native American Day as holidays going forward after the board voted unanimously to amend the county handbook.
Under the amendment, the county adopts all 11 state holidays along with changing language in the handbook to, “In addition, every day appointed by the President of the United States or by the Governor of South Dakota for a public fast, thanksgiving or holiday will be observed.” Previous language was that the holidays proclaimed by the president or governor “may” be adopted by the county.
Loest said this could mean certain days that the county had once guaranteed off for employees may no longer be so.
“I deleted Good Friday, because Good Friday is not officially recognized, and the day after Thanksgiving,” she said. “Those two were replaced with Juneteenth and Native American Day.”
Tuesday’s action was meant to settle questions about which holidays to give employees that have been raised over the last couple of years. There have been a handful of attempts to recognize Juneteenth as a county holiday over the last year, but these attempts were rejected. The County Commission also voted earlier in the fall to give county employees Native American Day 2022 off while promising to decide the issue once and for all later.
Klimisch said he favored the change to the handbook.
“I think it makes sense that we follow the state schedule,” he said.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Approved utilizing Medica for county employee health insurance;
• Approved liquor license renewals;
• Approved a bid for gravel;
• Held discussions on juvenile detention, the county Facebook page, executive sessions and the code of conduct.
