Taking The Reins Full-Time

Longtime Yankton doctor Lori Hansen has been named dean of Medical Student Affairs at the University of South Dakota’s Sanford School of Medicine (SSOM).
Hansen, a pulmonologist at the Yankton Medical Clinic since 1989, joined the SSOM faculty the same year.
As dean of the SSOM Yankton Campus in 1994, Hansen revolutionized medical education by introducing the Longitudinal Integrated Clerkship (LIC) model, which allows medical students to develop continuity in their relationships with attending physicians, curriculum and patients. The model has been replicated in many medical schools throughout the country.
In April of last year, Tim Ridgway, the dean of SSOM, asked if Hansen had any interest in being the interim dean of Medical Student Affairs, which she said she did.
Recently, Hansen’s role was made permanent.
“I’ve always enjoyed working with the students,” she told the Press & Dakotan. “They are the next generation of physicians who will be taking care of all of us.”
The position of dean of Student Affairs offers a great opportunity to be part of their education, she said.
“The Office of Student Affairs supports the students,” Hansen said. “We become involved with the students through the admission process, and then, once they matriculate into medical school, we help them with their academics, well-being, financial aid and career planning.”
Department staff includes an academic learning specialist, a well-being specialist and a financial aid specialist, she said.
“We also analyze information about our graduates: where do they come from, what specialties do they go into and do they return to our state to practice?” Hansen said.
As with many medical schools across the U.S., the COVID-19 pandemic presented SSOM with challenges when it came to placing their students in hands-on environments.
“Fortunately, we have very resilient medical students, and we were able to provide online learning and telehealth opportunities so that they could continue on in their education,” she said. “Nothing is as good as seeing the patients one on one in the clinic or the hospital setting, but our students were able to obtain the knowledge and the skills that they needed to obtain a residency match.”
Some tools from the pandemic continue to be useful if not crucial, Hansen said, noting that Zoom continues to have time and travel benefits.
“Our students are back in the clinic, so that they can see the patients in person, participate in deliveries and procedures,” she said. “We (also) want our students to be good communicators, be empathetic and learn compassionate care.”
Despite the challenges of the past three years, the number of students applying to SSOM remains strong, Hansen said.
“We’ve just gone through our admissions process, and we have some amazing students that will matriculate into our program,” she said. “They have a lot of life experiences, academically are excellent, and hopefully, will complete our mission of providing primary care physicians to the state of South Dakota.”
As dean of Medical Student Affairs, Hansen said she aims to continue SSOM’s tradition of providing a broad-based medical education, producing students that pass their national exams, obtain the residency of their choice and, hopefully, return to the state to practice.
“We’re fortunate in Yankton because a lot of the practicing physicians in our community were graduates of the Sanford School of Medicine and did their clinical training in Yankton,” she said. “Our prior students are now our teachers in our medical education program.”
Hansen said she is proud of SSOM and the commitment of the faculty that dedicates their time to educating the next generation of physicians.
“It’s really a commitment on the part of Yankton Medical Clinic, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital and the other physicians in the community to make this program work,” she said. “It really is a partnership between everyone to educate our students in this longitudinal model of medical education.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.