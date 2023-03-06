Taking The Reins Full-Time
Yankton Medical Clinic pulmonologist Lori Hansen (left) has been named the Sanford Medical School’s dean of Student Affairs. Hansen told the Press & Dakotan that she has always liked working with students as they are the next generation of physicians who will be caring for community members.

 Courtesy Photo

Longtime Yankton doctor Lori Hansen has been named dean of Medical Student Affairs at the University of South Dakota’s Sanford School of Medicine (SSOM).

Hansen, a pulmonologist at the Yankton Medical Clinic since 1989, joined the SSOM faculty the same year.

