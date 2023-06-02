100 Years Ago
Sunday, June 3, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Thursday, June 3, 1948
• The fishing’s fine out at West Side Park, and there’s plenty of fish to go around, too, for Game Warden C.B. Gunderson and a crew from the state fish hatchery at Woonsocket this morning restocked the West Side park pool with 3,500 crappies, which were taken from Beaver lake, northwest of Yankton.
• The Avon Fire Department was called to the Emil Cahoy farm four miles southwest of town Tuesday evening at 9:30 to extinguish a fire which had started outside the house while Mr. Cahoy was disconnecting a bottle gas tank. A lantern standing nearby ignited the gas from the disconnected tank and the blaze caught the siding of the house. The fire was extinguished before much damage was accomplished.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, June 3, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 3, 1998
• In one of the most-watched issues of the night, Hutchinson County voters rejected an environmental protection ordinance placing greater restrictions on large-scale livestock operations. The final vote was 1,279 against the initiated measure and 824 in favor of it. About 500 county residents signed a petition to put the measure on the ballot. The petitions came in response to a 5,300 hog operation in Kaylor Township.
• Fresh off his primary election win Tuesday over incumbent Don Erickson, Yankton County State’s Attorney-elect Bob Chavis said he will immediately start preparing to make changes. Chavis, who has been practicing law in Yankton since 1980, defeated current State’s Attorney Don Erickson 693-634 in Tuesday’s Republican Primary.
