VERMILLION — Clay County Auditor Carri Crum has announced that the Clay County Courthouse is closed to the public.
In a Facebook post, she stated:
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective immediately, the Clay County Courthouse/Offices will be closed to the public. Please use the “Contact Us” link at the top right corner of the Clay County website for contact information for each office, and we will be happy to do business via phone, e-mail, or mail. If your business requires an in-person visit, the office will arrange that with you, and health screening questions will be asked. We do also have a dropbox at the north door, but please discuss with the office you are doing business with before using the dropbox. Thank you for your understanding as we do our best to preserve the health and safety of our staff and citizens.”
