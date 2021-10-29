100 Years Ago
Sunday, October 30, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 30, 1946
• An official public introduction to the newly remodeled interior of Esther’s Beauty Shop here will be tomorrow, Oct. 31, according to Mrs. Esther Kunkle, owner. The shop has been undergoing complete renovation during the past month, and featured in the redecoration is a new set of modernistic white oak and rose leather equipment including booth units and chairs.
• The new bulk distribution plant for propane gas which Kabeiseman’s have just completed in Yankton introduces an industry which is entirely new in this community. The Kabeiseman unit is now able to supply propane gas in any quantity desired. At present they are equipped to fill any portable drums which are brought to the plant, which is located on Eighth street and Highway 50.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, October 30, 1971
• After nearly half a century in the hardware business in Irene, Gust Lee, 82, will give up the title of the community’s oldest businessman as he retires Monday after selling out to an area farmer. Lee himself came to the hardware business in 1916 after life on the farm.
• The efficient Yankton Bucks used Pierre’s own game to win their second consecutive ESD football championship last night with a convincing 22-6 win over the challenging Governors.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 30, 1996
• A powerhouse autumn storm raced through the region Tuesday, stirring up northern winds, cold rains and tornadoes in its wake. Wind gusts of up to 66 miles per hour were recorded early Tuesday night in Yankton. Tuesday night’s playoff football game between Yankton and Spearfish, played at Crane-Youngworth Field, was halted for about 20 minutes because of a power outage in the first half. Intermittent rains, lashed by the wind, also hampered play.
• Emphasizing his business background and saying he is willing to take on tough issues, Garry Moore is seeking re-election as a District 18 legislator. The Yankton Democrat is challenged for another two-year term by fellow Democrat Jake Hoffner and Republicans Don Munson and Matt Michels, all of Yankton. Munson is the other incumbent in the race.
