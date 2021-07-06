100 Years Ago
Thursday, July 7, 1921
• Numerous complaints have been made to city officials because of boys swimming in the Missouri River without bathing suits.
• Carmen Pascova, Austrian prima donna, was unable to make her appearance on the Chautauqua program last night as scheduled, having been taken ill several days ago and removed to a hospital at Sioux Falls. The gap was well filled, however, by Miss Florence Hardeman and Stewart Wille, who were to have appeared with Miss Pascova.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, July 7, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 7, 1971
• Glen A. Dykstra and the Gadabouts won $250 at a country music festival contest at Wessington Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The group consists of Dykstra, Yankton High School science teacher, who is leader and vocalist; Mr. and Mrs. Bob Frank, Verdigre; and Larry Bolaski, Niobrara.
• Some 700 pupils and 25-30 teachers are engaged in a summer school session at Yankton Senior High School.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, July 7, 1996
• No paper
