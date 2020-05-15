100 Years Ago
Sunday, May 16, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 16, 1945
• A tremendous landslide of which occurred recently at the old ferry site south of Meckling has been described by State Geologist E.P. Rothrock as “the largest slide that has occurred from these Missouri bluff cliffs in more than 20 years.”
• All post-season events and many high school tournaments were ruled out today by the Office of Defense Transportation’s voluntary travel curtailment program for athletics.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, May 16, 1970
• The third time around proved the charm for Joel Jacobs, junior from West Islip, N.Y., who Friday night was crowned Mister YC at Yankton College’s third annual spoof of the campus beauty pageant in Forbes Hall Auditorium.
• Riders of horses and bicycles have been doing considerable damage to new plantings on the Yankton College campus, and W.R. Neufeld, business manager, reminded the public today that such trespassing on the campus is forbidden.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 16, 1995
• Yankton area residents showed their generosity Saturday by donating 2 1/2 tons of food to the food drive conducted by the U.S. Postal Service letter carriers.
• They may not earn a badge for their efforts, but members of Boy Scout Troop 180 know how to clean smelts — as do their leaders and family members. With sleeves rolled and pocket knives sharpened, scouts cleaned the three to six inch fish at the Elks Lodge kitchen Monday afternoon in preparation of their annual smelt dinner today.
