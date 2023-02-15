South Dakota recorded 14 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including two each in Yankton and Turner counties — in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new fatalities raised the state pandemic toll to 3,167. There have been 49 COVID-related deaths reported so far in 2023.
Yankton County’s deaths raised its toll to 63. It marked the first time the county has seen multiple deaths in a report since Feb. 25, 2022, when updates were still posted on a daily basis.
For Turner County, the two new deaths raise its toll to 67.
The DOH reported 983 new infections (-13 from last week), while current hospitalizations climbed to 73 (+7). There were 41 new hospitalizations posted.
Several area counties reported double-digit increases in new cases. Notably, Charles Mix County saw 57 new infections, and Turner County recorded 50 new cases. For both, it was their largest increases in cases since Jan. 19, 2022, which was at the height of the omicron wave.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +7; Clay County, +19; Douglas County, +3; Hutchinson County, +11; Union County, +8; and Yankton County, +28.
New area hospitalizations were posted for Clay (+1), Hutchinson (+1), Turner (+1) and Union (+1) counties.
(1) comment
Between the vaccine not stopping Covid/Vaccine related clot issues,vaccine related heart issues and the drug epidemic killing people and creating rampant crime--that would be related to V.P Harris failure at border security. We sure are de-populating the USA.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.