COVID Update for Feb. 15, 2023
South Dakota recorded 14 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including two each in Yankton and Turner counties — in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).

The new fatalities raised the state pandemic toll to 3,167. There have been 49 COVID-related deaths reported so far in 2023.

Larry Skow

Between the vaccine not stopping Covid/Vaccine related clot issues,vaccine related heart issues and the drug epidemic killing people and creating rampant crime--that would be related to V.P Harris failure at border security. We sure are de-populating the USA.

