Charles Mix Co. Courthouse Closed, Complicating Voting

LAKE ANDES — For Charles Mix County residents, a courthouse closed because of COVID-19 makes it even more difficult to cast their ballots.
“My office has been non-stop with elections,” Auditor Danielle Davenport told the Press & Dakotan.
The Charles Mix County Courthouse has remained closed since Oct. 16 because of a positive COVID case, Davenport said. However, voters can still cast their ballots in person at the auditor’s office.
“We do not have a drop box (for collecting ballots), but we are having our registered voters call the office to have one of us meet them at the courthouse door,” she said. “They go through a health screening and then are allowed to vote in person.”
Deputy Auditors Crissy Longe and Brittany Faris are working their first general election. In addition, Davenport has struggled to find election workers, with many calling during the last month to say they can no longer offer their services because of COVID-19.
The auditor’s office is tackling many challenges during the pandemic but remains focused on one goal, Davenport said.
“Our number one concern is the health and safety of our employees and residents,” the auditor said.
