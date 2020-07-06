NEW HOLLAND — A 16-year-old male from Council Bluffs, Iowa, has been identified as the person who died Thursday afternoon, July 2, in a one-vehicle crash south of New Holland.
A 2002 Toyota 4-Runner was eastbound on 275th Street near the intersection with 379th Avenue. The driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road at 12:20 p.m. The vehicle went into the south ditch and rolled.
Joseph Carle, who was the driver, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.
