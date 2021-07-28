Bow Valley Preps For Shooting Festival

BOW VALLEY, Neb. — When it comes to this weekend’s Schuetzenfest celebration, the competing riflemen will give it their best shot.
Schuetzenfest, which translates to “shooting festival,” marks a traditional German festival dating back to medieval times. According to one story, it celebrates a marksman saving a young child’s life from an eagle attack.
Bow Valley, located in northern Cedar County, was settled by Germans who brought the Schuetzenfest tradition with them. Bow Valley held its first festival in 1896, with the event now held every five years.
The town’s 120 residents and visitors will gather again Saturday and Sunday for the festival’s 125th anniversary. At one of the events, more than 60 contestants will take turns shooting at the target, a replica of the eagle.
In 2015, it took 289 shots to bring down the bird.
The contestants line up 16 at a time and take turns shooting at the “bird” with a 30.30 rifle, according to board member Randy Noecker with the Bow Valley Park Association (BVPA).
“We shoot at a carved wooden bird placed on top of a 40-foot pole,” he said. “We shoot from 40 yards away, and the one who take down the bird with the final shot is name the winner and becomes Schuetzenfest king. He gets to keep the gun but must return it for the next festival.”
The contest has been competitive but mostly fun, according to Schuetzenfest president Clint Pinkelman. “The winner has bragging rights for the next five years as the best shot in the community,” he said.
Those who compete in the shooting festival must wear the distinctive white uniform with bowtie and hat, and they must attend a minimum number of practices for the traditional march. The one-mile procession starts at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, winds through Bow Valley and concludes down the road at the Bow Valley Ballroom.
Pinkelman joked that spectators inquire about the unique white outfits worn by the shooters. “We look like milkmen. We’re even asked if we’re in the Navy,” he said with a laugh.
A FULL CELEBRATION
Despite its name, the Schuetzenfest offers more than just a shooting contest. The festival honors the local German heritage with food, dancing, music, a parade, talent show, games and even a greased pig contest.
In addition, the 5 p.m. Saturday Mass at the church will reflect the area’s heavily Catholic population.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, only a limited number of dancers will attend Sunday’s program from the German American Society in Omaha. The society has provided the Bow Valley organizers with extensive information about the festival and other aspects of German heritage.
The upcoming Bow Valley festival, delayed a year because of COVID-19, could gain national exposure, Noecker said. A film crew will visit the Scheutzenfest for possible inclusion in the “Heartland Docs” series on the National Geographic Wild network. The program features Drs. Ben and Erin Schroeder, a husband-and-wife veterinarian team from neighboring Hartington, Nebraska.
The weekend raises funds to cover the festival, with the remaining funds going toward the BVPA, Pinkelman said. This year, the former one-day festival has been expanded to two days, he added.
“We used to cram everything into one day, but then we realized, with all the work we do on it, the festival should be two days,” he said. “In the last few years, we’ve also seen more people who used to live here come back for the celebration.”
Saturday’s schedule includes a baseball tournament, horseshow tournament, Mass, memorial service at the cemetery, opening ceremonies at the Bow Valley Ballroom grounds, the flag raising and shooting fo the cannon, the shooters’ banquet and the open-air dance featuring the groups Silvermoon and The 95 Band.
Sunday’ schedule includes the parade, games, the shooting contest (1 p.m. start), coronation and photos, corn hole tournament, auction and raffle, talent show, turtle races, polka band, German dancers, greased pig contest and closing ceremonies.
As part of the tradition, the “king” selects his “queen,” which is generally his wife. In its history, the event has crowned 26 sets of kings and queens, with some couples reigning multiple times.
HONORING HERITAGE
Dennis Schulte has conducted a tremendous amount of research on the area heritage and festival, Noecker said.
For Noecker, the history shows the tremendous bravery and dedication of the early Bow Valley settlers.
“When they came over, folks left everything behind. They knew they would never return to Germany and they would never see their loved ones or homeland again,” he said. “It took a six-week trip to get over here (to the United States). Because they had hardly anything, they had to borrow money to cover the cost of the trip, which came to two years’ salary once they got here.”
Once the arrived in the 1860s, the early settlers encountered not only the hardships of the frontier but also tremendous setbacks such as outbreaks of diseases that kept them separated from each other, Noecker said.
“When they got through it, they decided they wanted to socialize here and now. They were used to socializing in the old country, and they decided they wanted to resume it, so they started the shooting club,” he said.
“The Schuetzenfest reached its peak in 1941, just before we entered World War II, when we had 7,000 visitors to our little town. It was a three-day event, which changed over the years.”
The Schuetzenfest was held in 1976 as part of the U.S. bicentennial, Noecker said. The festival switched to years ending in “0” and “5” but, with the one-year postponement due to the pandemic, will likely return to the original rotation, he said.
Planning has taken two years, and Pinkelman is excited for the upcoming weekend. “All of us are looking forward to it. I know I’ll enjoy every minute of it,” he said.
Noecker likened the early desire of settlers to gather after their pandemics with the current want/need to socialize after the past year of COVID-19. The festival also marks a pride in heritage, he said.
“I love this area. I live a mile from where I grew up,” he said. “You really look at what these (settlers) went through. When it was safe again (after the disease outbreaks), they were celebrating life and the ability to get together and socialize. They were enjoying family and community, and that’s what we’re doing this weekend.”
——
Clint Pinkelman is the president and Delon Kathol is the vice president of the Schuetzenfest event.
The BVPA board includes Tom Wiebelhaus, president; John Lange, vice president; Roger Lange, secretary; Terry Korth, treasurer; and Randy Noecker, director.
For more information on the Schuetzenfest, visit the Facebook page.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.