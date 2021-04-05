100 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 6, 1921
• Gov. W.H. McMaster this afternoon officially tripped the first bucketful of concrete into the forms of the first pier of the Meridian Highway Bridge across the Missouri river, and started first constructive work in the building of the bridge. Three thousand people marched to the music of the Municipal Band to the riverbank, and covered every lumber pile, filled every tree, and lined the bluffs in every direction from the site of the first pier.
• What may possibly be a record for Yankton county is revealed in the recording yesterday with Clerks of Courts Livingston of the birth of their 16th baby to Mr. and Mrs. Walter Myles, who live in Lower Yankton.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, April 6, 1946
• At an Army Day program in Chicago, President Truman publicly backs the notion of 18-year-old voters. Any intelligent boy or girl who is old enough to serve their country is old enough to vote. He continues, if they prove themselves in time of war, they can shoulder citizenship’s highest duty.
• South Dakota’s Gov. Sharpe released a proclamation declaring April as “anti-famine garden month.” The governor urges continuation of wartime victory gardens to relieve all from possible food shortages.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 6, 1971
• Rounding the corner of its 75th year, the Yankton Federated Woman’s Club Saturday voted to appropriate $9,000 in three sums to the Yankton County Historical Museum ($4,000), the about-to-be constructed Yankton city library ($4,000) and the Recreation For Yankton Youth (RFYY), $1,000) matching fund.
• A congratulatory telephone call placed from London by Dale Electronics President William Simpson – using a communications satellite – was to have been received in Dale plants in Yankton, Columbus and Norfolk today to officially open Dale’s 20th anniversary celebration.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, April 6, 1996
• Cowboy poet George Stucker has gone to the great roundup in the sky, but his spirit will live on in all who knew him. Stucker, 64, of Yankton, died Thursday of an aneurysm and stroke. Stucker and his wife, Johnnie, moved to Yankton in 1992 and were active in creating the annual Yankton Cowboy poetry Festivals held in October.
• The curtain will rise and fall one last time next week at the Yankton High School Lecture Hall – at least for YHS productions. After 28 years, students and faculty will bid a fond farewell to their old stage and will be pleasing audiences from a new arena in the fall when they move into their new high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.