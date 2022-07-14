The Upper Deck Bar & Grill will hold its 10th annual Charity Poker Run on Saturday, July 16. All vehicles are welcome. The event benefits Yankton’s Food for Thought and the DBA Yankton Sack Pack programs.
The entry fee is $20, with a free T-shirt for the first 125 entrant. Registration runs from 11 a.m.-noon. Payouts are $1,000 for the best hand and $500 for the worst hand.
Food will be provided after the run by the Upper Deck. There will also be an auction and 50/50 raffle, starting at 7 p.m., that’s open to the public.
For more information, contact Kenneth at 605-665-3137 or 605-661-4952.
