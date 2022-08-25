PIERRE — The Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) has awarded $140,000 to expand the number of Registered Apprenticeships Programs in South Dakota.

Businesses, registered apprenticeship sponsors, and education and training providers could apply for up to $10,000 in incentive funding to help offset the initial start-up costs when developing a new program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.