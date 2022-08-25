PIERRE — The Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) has awarded $140,000 to expand the number of Registered Apprenticeships Programs in South Dakota.
Businesses, registered apprenticeship sponsors, and education and training providers could apply for up to $10,000 in incentive funding to help offset the initial start-up costs when developing a new program.
“Registered apprenticeships are a great way for businesses to build a quality workforce with the exact skills they need to fill their openings,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman.
Priority was given to programs designed to increase engagement for under-represented populations, such as females, Native Americans, limited-English proficient individuals, youth ages 16 to 24 and individuals with disabilities.
“We have a pool of untapped workers ready to learn new skills, and this will expand training opportunities, especially in rural communities,” said Hultman.
Fourteen businesses were approved for the following occupations and received $10,000 each, among them:
• Roger’s Pharmacy, Yankton: pharmacy technician.
Award recipients will work with DLR staff the next few months to develop their programs and submit to the U.S. Department of Labor for approval by National Apprenticeship Week celebrated in November.
The U.S. DOL Apprenticeship State Expansion Grant funds 100% of this initiative. For more information on apprenticeships, visit StartTodaySD.com.
