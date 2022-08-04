4 Dead In Laurel Fires
Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda (left), Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc (center) and an unidentified NSP officer meet with the media Thursday concerning four deaths at two locations in Laurel, Nebraska. Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney (not pictured) was also present at the press conference.

LAUREL, Neb. – Authorities suspect foul play in the deaths of four people early Thursday during incidents involving fires and possible shootings at two Laurel homes.

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) confirmed the deaths during a press conference Thursday afternoon in Laurel. In updates released late Thursday night, the NSP confirmed that gunfire is suspected to have played a part in the incidents at both homes.

