LAUREL, Neb. – Authorities suspect foul play in the deaths of four people early Thursday during incidents involving fires and possible shootings at two Laurel homes.
The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) confirmed the deaths during a press conference Thursday afternoon in Laurel. In updates released late Thursday night, the NSP confirmed that gunfire is suspected to have played a part in the incidents at both homes.
Law enforcement officials weren’t speculating, but they considered it possible the deaths were connected given they occurred about the same time three blocks apart.
Col. John Bolduc with the NSP said his agency has taken the lead on the investigation. Authorities are not releasing the victims’ names pending notification of family. In addition, they are providing few details as the scenes remain under investigation.
He also wasn’t speculating on or disclosing whether the suspect and victims knew each other.
“We don’t want to talk about the information we do have and don’t have,” he said. “We go for the successful prosecution of whoever is responsible for these crimes.”
The Nebraska State Patrol, Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and Laurel Police Department urge vigilance for members of Laurel and nearby communities. Anyone who sees out-of-the-ordinary activity should call 911 immediately.
One person was found dead at 209 Elm Street and three persons were found dead at 503 Elm Street, Bolduc said. He wouldn’t speculate on possible reasons for the deaths.
“It’s too early in the investigation to talk about the causes or motivation or any of those things,” he said.
Authorities are investigating multiple crime scenes in Laurel, a Cedar County community of about 1,000 residents, Bolduc said. Law enforcement planned to secure the crime scenes overnight and could continue their work at the two locations today (Friday).
Early Thursday morning, the Cedar County sheriff’s office received a call from the public about an incident in Laurel, Bolduc said.
“Just after 3 a.m. (Thursday) morning, the Cedar County 911 received a call about an explosion at the 209 Elm Street residence,” he said. “The fire crews responded to this home and located an individual. That individual was deceased. The Laurel Police Department and the Cedar County Sheriff contacted the Nebraska State Patrol, who responded to the first scene.”
As investigators were on the scene at the first residence, the second fire was reported at 503 Elm Street, Bolduc said.
“The fire crews and law enforcement located three individuals deceased inside that residence,” he said. “The fire crews worked diligently to put out the fire and also to preserve evidence that may be located inside the home.”
After fire suppression efforts were successful Thursday afternoon at the home in the 500 block of Elm Street, investigators were able to examine the crime scene. Besides confirming the presence of gunfire, investigators also believe the fire in the 500 block of Elm Street may have started around the same time as the reported explosion in the 200 block of Elm Street.
However, indications of that fire weren’t visible outside the home for hours. Both incidents are now believed to have occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday.
Based on that time frame, NSP is requesting anyone that may have seen anything out-of-the-ordinary in Laurel between midnight and 4 a.m. to report it immediately. Tips can be reported to (402) 479-4921.
Also, law enforcement received a report that a silver sedan was seen leaving Laurel westbound on Highway 20. The driver was identified as a black male who may have picked up a passenger before leaving town.
Additionally, based on this focused time frame of the fires, investigators now believe the previously sought silver sedan reported by a member of the public may have left Laurel much later after the incidents than previously thought.
Accelerants were used in both fires on Elm Street, so the suspect may have suffered burns, Bolduc said. Any burn marks would serve as an identifying feature in locating the suspect, he added.
The NSP is asking for assistance from any witnesses, anyone who may have information regarding the crimes or who may have a security camera that could have captured images related to the incidents.
Bolduc expects to know more when authorities receive a report on the victims.
“In any of these incidents, we rely on the medical examiner and coroner to do an autopsy and steer us in the direction behind the cause of these deaths,” he said.
When asked if the suspect knew the victims, Bolduc said it was too early to determine. He also wouldn’t speculate whether the deaths were drug related, a domestic dispute or any other scenario.
“We’re not categorizing anything at this point,” he said. “We have multiple crime scenes with four dead. We’re getting to the bottom of it, and it’s very early in the investigation.”
Also, fires at the scene tend to complicate investigations, he said.
For Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda, the crimes literally hit close to home.
Koranda, a Laurel resident, described the town as a very safe, close-knit community where people know each other.
However, he acknowledged Thursday’s incidents were disturbing for residents.
People need to be diligent, and if they see something unusual they should contact the Nebraska State Patrol, the sheriff said.
Most Laurel businesses, a senior center and schools voluntarily went on lockdown at the recommendation of police, City Hall employee Lori Hansen told The Associated Press.
In response to the community events, the Laurel-Concord/Coleridge school district postponed a parent/athlete meeting set for Thursday. The meeting will now be held at 6 p.m. tonight (Friday) in the main gym at the Laurel campus.
Bolduc acknowledged the situation was unsettling for area residents.
“We have a message for the people of Laurel,” he said. “An incident like this can shake a community, but we want to emphasize that we have an outstanding public safety team on the scene here (working) with a number of partners to keep the community safe.”
Bolduc commended the joint efforts of the NSP, State Fire Marshal, Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar County Emergency Management and area first responders, including the Laurel, Wayne and Belden fire departments.
The agencies and volunteers conducted their work “under especially difficult circumstances,” he said, calling it “a huge team effort.”
Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney has assisted with the case and attended Thursday’s press conference but didn’t speak.
Bolduc said the effort remains focused on locating the person(s) responsible for the deaths and the resulting uncertainty felt by area residents.
“Our hearts go out to the community of Laurel,” he said. “It’s a close-knit community, and we’ll do our very best to bring this to a conclusion as soon as we can.”
