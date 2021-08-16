PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting a State Bridge Dedication Ceremony to honor Army Combat Veteran Private First Class Robert Rand. The ceremony will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. (CT) at the Parker Community Building in Parker (299 N. Main Street).
The South Dakota HWY 42 Bridge north of Monroe over the East Fork of the Vermillion River will be dedicated to PFC Rand.
Rand was born near Monroe and was killed in action Oct. 3, 1951, near Chorwon, Korea. Rand died from a direct mortar shell hit in one of the hardest fought battles of the Korean War while on duty in the region of Heartbreak Ridge.
Naming bridges in honor of our combat veterans who died while serving their country is an initiative of Gov. Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Departments of Military, Transportation, and Veterans Affairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.