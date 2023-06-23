The Yankton City Commission will consider approving a proposed special events handbook that would include the relevant application, forms and fees at its meeting Monday.
To standardize application fees, the handbook organizes special events into four categories based on projected attendance and whether alcohol will be served.
Also Monday, the Commission will consider memorandums in support of Yankton Thrive’s Housing Infrastructure Program Funding Application for Garden Estates and to allow a request by the City of Yankton Parks & Recreation Department for a public July 4 fireworks display.
In old business, commissioners will consider extending the Summit Activities Center (SAC) task force and will conduct a second reading of a proposed parking ordinance amendment that addresses parking after snow emergencies.
The meeting will be held in the City of Yankton Community Meeting Room (114), located at 1200 West 21st Street in the Career Manufacturing Technical Education Academy (CMTEA), formerly known as RTEC.
