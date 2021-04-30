SIOUX FALLS — A North Sioux City man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for false income tax returns and tax evasion.
According to Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes, James R. Winckler, 58, was indicted on April 22, 2021. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on April 28 and pleaded not guilty to the Indictment.
The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to five years in federal prison and/or a $100,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and up to $500 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
The indictment alleges that on or about April 19, 2016, Winckler willfully made and subscribed a false Form 1040 for his individual 2012 tax return by understating his income.
The Indictment also alleges that Winckler willfully attempted to evade payment of income tax due for the calendar years 2015 through 2018, by failing to report any income or pay any income tax during those years.
Winckler was released on bond pending trial, which has not been set.
