“Murder by the Book” will meet Thursday evening from 7-9 p.m. at Riverview Reformed Church, 1700 Burleigh.
“We are reading whatever we want this month, so this is the perfect time to come,” stated Veronica Trezona. “One of the primary reasons for meeting is to enjoy the wonderful treats made by the many good cooks.”
Usually, an author is selected by the group and individuals select their own book to read. Sometimes two authors are selected if there are too few books from just one author.
The group meets on the third Thursday of each month, usually at Riverview Reformed Church. Sometimes the meeting place changes, so it is best to get on the group’s email or text group for information about the current meeting and author.
For more information, contact Veronica Trezona at 605-660-5612.
