VERMILLION — A ribbon cutting and open house is planned to help celebrate the National Music Museum’s 50th anniversary at the NMM’s Center for Preservation and Research. The free event will be held on Thursday, May 18, from 5-7 p.m. at the NMM’s Center for Preservation and Research, located at 1225 Carr Street in Vermillion (next to Polaris along Highway 50 bypass). Live music, refreshments and guided tours of the facility will be offered.

Completed in 2019 through a partnership with the Vermillion Chamber and Development Corporation, the National Music Museum’s Center for Preservation and Research provides a secure, environmentally safe home for the museum’s vast collections.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.