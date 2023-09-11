The Yankton City Commission on Monday voted not to go to a two-meeting format for the approval of land sales by the city.
Commissioner Brian Hunhoff started the discussion with a motion to have all incentivized land sales by the city only approved after two public meetings, ideally to be held 1-2 weeks apart. After some discussion, he amended the motion to include all lands sales by the city, not just incentivized land sales.
After discussion between commissioners and staff and comments from the public, the commission voted down both motions by a margin of 7-2 and 8-1 votes, respectively.
“(This is) a public hearing process that gives the public a better opportunity to give input for a project as formally approved by the commission,” said Hunhoff prior to introducing the motion. “It appears that the Paradigm deal was discussed by the commission for months in executive session, but the public received very little notice before the commission officially approved it, and I think it’s important to keep the public informed.”
If it’s a good deal and makes sense, the public will support it, he said.
However, the overall opinion of city commissioners and public comment indicated that the questions of privacy in incentivized development is far more complex.
“A couple of things that kind of bothered me, is it sounds like we’re strictly having this conversation because of Paradigm,” said Commissioner Bridget Benson. “It seems like it’s coming down to one business, one decision, and it’s just like an employer situation. You don’t create policy because one person does something wrong. You address that situation and you move forward.”
Commissioner Amy Miner expressed similar concerns.
“I just think that is going to cost us a lot,” she said.
Commissioner Nathan Johnson pointed out that, as far as giving the public notice, the City Commission’s information packet and agenda is posted to its website on the Friday before each meetings.
“It is standard practice for our city manager and our mayor to sit down with our local media outlets on Friday and go through the entire agenda and allow them to ask questions,” he said. “With the Paradigm project in particular, there was media coverage of that project before the meeting.”
Johnson suggested sharing information about an upcoming meeting on social media to further notify the public.
However, a recent social media post by Yankton Thrive about a business that wants to come to Yankton received negative and non-constructive criticism, according to Nancy Wenande, CEO of Yankton Thrive.
“I’m going to use Sam & Louie’s Pizza as an example for you tonight. They have made it clear they want to have someone purchase a franchise here in Yankton and bring their restaurant to our community,” she said. “They came to us, we posted it on our Facebook page, and what kind of a warm welcome did they get from our community? ‘We don’t want a restaurant like you. We were looking for a different kind of restaurant, not a pizza and chicken joint.’”
Benson also addressed the question of proposed background checks of individuals and businesses from outside Yankton who are seeking development.
“The other item is talking about scrutinizing new people coming into the community,” Benson said. “Boy, that defeats the whole opening conversation we had, like that is really discouraging.”
Benson was referring to a proclamation in support of Yankton’s upcoming Welcoming Week that is geared towards helping newcomers to the city feel at home or welcome.
Research into the questions by Yankton City Manager Amy Leon showed that no other municipalities in the state have a two-meeting process for development and that Yankton’s process as it currently stands is in keeping with South Dakota law.
Also, the landscape of economic development is competitive, according to several commenters, who said privacy is so important that some companies prefer to remain anonymous during the initial part of the process and will avoid communities that do not respect that.
“I had a mayor from just down the street, and I’m not going to tell you which direction, say that they hope this (motion) goes through because then they’re going to take everything they can from Yankton because they’ll know what we’re doing,” Yankton Mayor Stephanie Moser said.
Commissioner Mason Schramm noted that Yankton already has a process that he feels works well in terms of offering opportunity for the public in one meeting and allowing the developer to feel like they’re being heard, while confidentiality is also being kept.
“I don’t see why we need to change it to increase or decrease our competitive advantage in the state,” he said.
One commenter added that, if the question of a proposed economic development is put to the public in the two-meeting format, there will always be dissent.
“If you go to a two-meeting hearing, I don’t care what the project is, there’s going to be somebody who thinks their ox is getting gored and they’re going to be in here trying to tell you why you shouldn’t do this,” he said. “I don’t care whether it’s retail; I don’t care whether it’s manufacturing and if they think it’s going to compete for jobs, you’re opening a can of worms I’m not sure you really want to live with.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.