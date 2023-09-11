City
P&D File Photo

The Yankton City Commission on Monday voted not to go to a two-meeting format for the approval of land sales by the city.

Commissioner Brian Hunhoff started the discussion with a motion to have all incentivized land sales by the city only approved after two public meetings, ideally to be held 1-2 weeks apart. After some discussion, he amended the motion to include all lands sales by the city, not just incentivized land sales.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.