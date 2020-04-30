• A report was received at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday of theft on E. 5th St.
• A report was received at 5:59 p.m. Wednesday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6 p.m. Wednesday of vandalism on E. 16th St.
• A report was received at 1:06 a.m. Thursday of a vehicle break-in on James Place.
• A report was received at 8:25 a.m. Thursday of vandalism on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:09 a.m. Thursday of the theft of power tools on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:49 p.m. Thursday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday of fraud on McCook St. in Gayville.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday of a burglary off of W. 3rd St. in Mission Hill.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:42 p.m. Wednesday of vandalism off of W. 3rd St. in Mission Hill.
