• A report was received at 1 p.m. Wednesday of a domestic dispute off of Bill Baggs Road.
• A report was received at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday of a structure fire on Bill Baggs Road.
• A report was received at 1:08 a.m. Thursday of disorderly individuals in the lake area.
• A report was received at 1:04 a.m. Thursday of vandalism on E. Eighth St. The complainant reported damage to a door.
