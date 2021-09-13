Incidents
• A report was received at 4:18 p.m. Friday of the theft of money orders and a vacuum from a residence on West City Limits Road.
• A report was received at 12:37 a.m. Saturday of an assault on W. 5th St.
• A report was received at 12:32 p.m. Saturday of the theft of checks on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 10:14 a.m. Saturday of the theft of several credit cards on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 5:34 p.m. Saturday of the theft of money on Picotte St.
• A report was received at 12:09 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on Linn St.
• A report was received at 12:13 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident in Yankton.
• A report was received at 3:07 p.m. Sunday of the theft of a Budweiser clock on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 3:36 p.m. Sunday of the theft of a purse on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 9:13 a.m. Monday of the theft of a money bag on Summit St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:09 p.m. Saturday of vandalism to a mailbox off of Bison Trail.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
