Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Glenn Andersen Jr., 20, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Jacob Wubben, 27, Tabor, was arrested Friday on a warrant for arrest after indictment and receiving stolen property.
• Edin Martinez Garcia, 20, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Kurt Hand, 28, Yankton, was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II.
• Creighton Cockerham, 19, Sioux Falls, was arrested Saturday on two warrants for failure to appear.
• Tara McDowell, 31, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Darrell Meddings Jr., 60, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a parole hold.
• Tomas Acosta-Alvarez, 43, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
• James Jones-Smith, 28, Vermillion, was arrested Sunday for possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less) and speeding.
• Randi Devie, 32, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for simple assault (against a law enforcement officer), intentional damage to property ($1,000-$100,000)/first-degree vandalism, simple assault (domestic) and resisting arrest.
• Whitney Lovelace, 25, Gayville, was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance.
• Matthew Plummer, 26, Tyndall, was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.