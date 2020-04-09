SPRINGFIELD — No inmates or staff have tested positive so far for the coronavirus in the South Dakota prisons, including Springfield and Yankton, a state official said Thursday.
South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon responded to reports of a positive test result at Mike Durfee State Prison (MDSP) in Springfield.
MDSP houses around 1,200 mostly low- and medium-security inmates, and officials also supervise the Community Work Centers in Yankton and Rapid City.
“We do not have any positive cases of COVID in any of our state penal institutions,” she said. “To the degree a person has symptoms and has been tested, they would be quarantined until test results are in, and that is a standard practice.”
In response to COVID-19 concerns, the South Dakota Department of Corrections is not allowing work release or community service outside the facility, according to DOC spokesman Michael Winder.
“Inmates are working on facility grounds and in the shops,” Winder told the Press & Dakotan.
As of March 17, work release inmates and Community Transition Program parolees housed in the various DOC community work centers — Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Pierre, Yankton — are no longer being allowed to leave the prison to work in the community.
This week, DOC Secretary Mike Leidholt addressed the issue of wearing masks inside the state’s correctional facilities.
“While the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has changed their guidance to the general public to wear cloth masks while in public places, their guidance for correctional facilities has not been changed to recommend wholesale issuance and wearing of face masks in the prison setting,” he wrote.
However, the DOC is implementing a phased approach to the issuance and use of cloth masks, Leidholt said. Staff will be issued cloth masks made by the inmate-staffed Pheasantland Industries and will be required to wear the masks anytime they are inside a facility..
As part of its COVID-19 response, Leidholt said the DOC has suspended all in-person visitations within the facilities.
“Inmates can still access their family and friends via phone calls and video visits,” he said. “All volunteer activities within our facilities have been suspended as well.”
On April 1, GTL — the phone service and video visit provider — extended its free offerings to inmates because of the suspension of in-person visits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each inmate receives two free, five-minute phone calls per week and one free video visit each week through April 30.
State government agencies are combining efforts during the current pandemic, Leidholt said.
“The DOC will continue to work closely with DOH and others to monitor COVID-19 and take any additional precautions deemed necessary to keep our staff and inmate population safe,” he added.
