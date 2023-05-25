The Drive and Diner’s Car Club will be hosting its annual Memorial Weekend Lake Campground Cruise on Sunday, May 28, at the Pierson Ranch campground west of Yankton.
A show-and-shine car show will begin at 5 p.m. A potluck dinner featuring smoked pork sandwiches and taverns will be held at 5:30 p.m. (If you wish to participate in the potluck, you are asked to bring a salad or a dessert.) At 7 p.m., the cruise through the park will start.
