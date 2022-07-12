VERMILLION — The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library and the Friends of the Vermillion Public Library will host the upcoming book and film discussion of “Where the Crawdads Sing.” This film is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Delia Owens and has spent 164 weeks on the New York Best Sellers list.
The Friends will be sponsoring a FREE 1 p.m. showing of the film at the Coyote Twin Theater on July 16, with a discussion following in the adjacent First Dakota Coyote Gallery. It is not required to have a library card to attend this free showing or the discussion.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the “Marsh Girl” haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately cast by the community as the main suspect. As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what actually happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lay within the marsh.
There are extra copies of the book available for check out at the library.
Register at bit.ly/vplcrawdads. Space is limited and registration is not required and does not guarantee you a spot to see the film.
For questions email vplstaff@vermillionpubliclibrary.org or call 605-677-7060. The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is located at 18 Church Street, Vermillion.
