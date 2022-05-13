Eastern South Dakota spent Friday taking stock following a destructive storm that swept through the region Thursday afternoon.
On Friday morning, Gov. Kristi Noem issued a State of Emergency and “ordered state personnel and resources to communities impacted.”
According to The Associated Press, three deaths have been attributed to the storm which crossed the Missouri River into South Dakota near Yankton shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday.
Among the victims was Annie Lanning, a teacher at Sioux Falls Lincoln High School and a native of Yankton. According to the Argus Leader, Lanning was killed when a tree fell on the vehicle she was in during the storm.
A fatality was also reported in Wentworth, while a third involved a storm chaser in Minnesota.
Thursday’s storm also saw a tornado hit Castlewood with the recently dismissed school taking a direct hit.
Damage has been reported in 28 counties throughout the state, according to the Argus Leader. Social media users throughout the day Friday continued sharing pictures and video from the complex of storms.
Friday gave area officials a chance to start assessing the full scale of damage in Yankton County.
Paul Scherschligt, Yankton County director of Emergency Management, said that more damage was reported throughout the day on Friday.
“We saw a farm place three miles north of (Highway) 46 a couple miles off the county line, there’s a lot of damage to a lot of the buildings of the farm place — the barn, the out sheds,” he said. “We’re hearing in places up around the Colony and those areas have a lot of structural damage, whether it be parts of the roof coming off or a tree down,” he said. “East of town, we’re getting some more pictures of implement sheds where people park their equipment, the roofs are gone.”
He said that there’s also widespread tree damage across the county and many instances of roof damage.
This comes on top of damage reports that came in Thursday evening including a part of a roof crashing onto Highway 50 east of Yankton, a grain dryer collapse that caused a propane leak in Utica and extensive building damage in Lesterville and Gayville. A Yankton County spotter reported a wind gust just west of Yankton of 86 miles per hour while the National Weather Service reported a gust at Gayville of 89 miles per hour.
Scherschligt said the county is compiling damages in much the same way it did during 2019’s dual flooding events.
“We have the 211 hotline up and running,” he said. “The governor declared a state of emergency, and that enables us now to start collecting information to see what damages are out there.”
He said that this process could be very important down the road.
“If this would go federal where the state makes its threshold and the county makes its threshold, there could be so — and I used the words, could be — some individual assistance to help with that,” he said.
Scherschligt said he had no memory of a comparable storm striking the county.
“Even when I was a storm spotter with the other emergency managers that were here, we would get a wind storm that would come through and there might be one town that had a lot of trees down,” he said. “This is countywide, and it’s even more than that — it goes into the next county to the east, the next county to the west and almost all the way to the North Dakota border, so it’s very widespread.”
No storm-related injuries have been reported in Yankton County.
The City of Yankton — though certainly in the storm’s path — appeared to weather it better than other areas of the county.
City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan Friday that tree damage made up the bulk of issues reported in the city limits.
“We had some large branches go down throughout the community,” she said. “We had some trees that went down, and those were isolated to certain neighborhoods in town. A couple of buildings were damaged, but we did not get any reports of any injuries or major home damage.”
She said minor vehicle damage was reported from falling branches, and a few sporadic power outages were reported in the city but were quickly dealt with.
Leon said one municipal structure did receive some minor damage during Thursday’s storm, and these damages could take some time to repair due to ongoing supply chain issues.
“Citywide at our facilities, we had the doors at the transfer station, some of them blew out or off or nearly off, so we’ve removed those that were damaged,” she said. “Unfortunately, because of the lead time on things, I think it’s going to be some time before we’re able to get those replaced.
She added that the city also didn’t have any reported injuries from the storm.
“We were really fortunate,” she said.
The city isn’t offering any special pickups but is open during regular business hours while branches and yard waste can be dropped off at the Transfer Station free in its after-hours area to the east of the main entrance.
Thursday evening’s storm was distinct from many storms one would see around this time of year.
The National Weather Service classified the main storm as a derecho.
“A derecho, essentially, is basically a line of storms that produces a swath of significant wind damage,” Philip Schumacher, meteorologist with the National Weather Service — Sioux Falls, told the Press & Dakotan Friday. “It has to have damage extending over 400 miles, gusts over 58 miles per hour or more and a swath at least 60 miles wide.”
He said the damage path extended all the way from southern Nebraska to west-central Minnesota.
A second line of storms overlapped some of the areas affected by the derecho later Thursday evening, though these were notably less powerful.
While derechos tend to be rare compared with other storms, the region has recent experience with them. Schumacher noted that in August 2020, a derecho crossed Iowa and Illinois with recorded wind gusts as high as 120 miles per hour in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. And last December, a derecho hit eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, spawning dozens of tornadoes.
Another oddity of Thursday’s derecho came in the form of its dramatic arrival in many areas — a wall of dust that preceded the storm as it crossed eastern South Dakota, reducing visibility to mere feet in many places.
Schumacher said this is not a normal characteristic of such a storm.
“You tend, sometimes, to get dust lifted with storms like this, especially in May when there’s not a lot of crops on the ground and it’s been drier,” he said. “We’ve seen that before where it might lower the visibility briefly to like a mile. But to have that much dust that deep in the atmosphere, it was several hundred feet deep, is pretty unusual. In Sioux Falls, you could see tens of feet at best, and it got really dark. That is pretty unusual. It kind of reminded us of photos we’ve seen from the Dust Bowl at times.”
Other area notes from the storm include:
• In Vermillion, the street department will be removing tree limbs and residents are encouraged to place them in the public right-of-way through May 16 at 8 a.m.;
• As of noon Friday, East River Electric was reporting 17 substations and two municipal customers without power, affecting 9,100 customers;
• The Department of Social Services reminded residents that the 211 helpline, in addition to being used for damage reporting, can help put anyone in need in contact with mental health services;
• NorthWestern Energy reported that upwards of 9,500 customers lost power at the height of the storm.
