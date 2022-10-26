Yankton First Assembly Church celebrated its 85th anniversary with a bold, new initiative and visionary direction.
Last month, as a part of this initiative, the congregation voted unanimously to change their name to River City Assembly of God. This reflects the congregation’s desire to bring God’s power, refreshing and beauty to southern South Dakota and northern Nebraska.
“I love the Scripture passage found in Ezekiel 47. In that chapter, Ezekiel sees a vision of a river, and the river is a symbol of the Holy Spirit. That river flowed from God’s house to the world, and Ezekiel 47:9 declares: ‘Where the river flows everything will live,’’’ said Lead Pastor Spencer Keroff, River City Assembly.
That flow began in 1937 when Evangelist E. E. Zimmerman came to Yankton to hold an old-fashioned tent revival in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue. From those humble beginnings and powerful services, Yankton First Assembly was birthed. Through various meeting locations and building projects, as well as being led by several faith-filled pastors and leaders, this congregation has been a vital part of the Yankton region.
“Last spring, shortly after I became the pastor of this church, I was thrilled to find out that our community has a nickname for which we are known regionally and nationally,” Keroff said. “‘River City’ is such a great designation for the Yankton region due to our proximity to the Missouri River and our historical significance in terms of pioneers and forerunners. A river is a symbol of power, refreshing, and beauty. And what’s true in the natural is true in the spiritual as well.”
He added that River City Assembly of God, located at 801 W 25th Street, desires to bring the LIFE of God to the Yankton region and beyond. In John 7:37-38, Jesus said, “‘If anyone is thirsty, let him come to me and drink. The one who believes in Me, as the Scripture has said, will have streams of living water flow from deep within him.’ Jesus said this about the Spirit.”
Keroff said, “So many things in our world right now feel hopeless and overwhelming. Every day, we are confronted with a new crisis or bombarded with an additional global epidemic. Our desire is for our corporate worship services to be a place of renewal, refreshing and revival, a place where the Bible is taught and experienced. Then we will be prepared to carry the life of God out into our sphere of influence. The river will flow from our corporate gatherings into the world, and ‘where the river flows, everything will live.’”
As River City Assembly prepares for the next 85 years, they are strategically planning for the future. In the coming months, they will hire a Next Gen Pastor to oversee Kids and Student ministries and envision a worship facility through modifications and additions that will enable them to accomplish God’s next assignment for this local church. Also, River City Assembly is prayerfully considering intentional ways to minister, both locally and globally, and some of those dreams will become a reality in 2023.
“One of the greatest opportunities we currently have available is our Life Groups.” Keroff said. “Life Groups are small groups, some of which meet at church and some in homes, are a great opportunity to get to know people, build relationships and do life together. Our current groups include Health & Hope (class on holistic health), Financial Peace University, Alpha (for those who are exploring the claims of Christianity), Young Adults (18-29-year-olds), and Next Step (for ladies over 50+).”
Keroff is excited for the change in the church and what it will mean for Yankton.
“My family and I count it a privilege to be living in Yankton at this time and to be leading River City Assembly in this next season,” he said. “The best is yet to come!”
River City Assembly offers worship services on Sundays at 10 a.m. and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.