Yankton Church
Yankton’s First Assembly Church recently celebrated its 85th anniversary by changing its name to River City Assembly of God. The move was endorsed unanimously by the church’s congregation in September.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Yankton First Assembly Church celebrated its 85th anniversary with a bold, new initiative and visionary direction.

Last month, as a part of this initiative, the congregation voted unanimously to change their name to River City Assembly of God. This reflects the congregation’s desire to bring God’s power, refreshing and beauty to southern South Dakota and northern Nebraska.

