CREIGHTON, Neb. — A northeast Nebraska state legislator says the unicameral — which has been suspended because of the COVID-19 outbreak — has been called back into session today (Monday) for emergency legislation to fight the coronavirus.
District 40 Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton, Nebraska, represents constituents in Boyd, Cedar, Dixon, Holt, Knox, and Rock counties. Two of the state’s COVID-19 cases have come from Knox County.
“We report (to Lincoln)… and will be there for three days (for an) emergency funding request by the governor to be approved,” he told the Press & Dakotan via email Sunday night.
Nebraska Gov. Tim Ricketts announced Friday his $58.6 million request for an emergency package to deal with COVID-19 in the state. The unicameral would need to reconvene in order to authorize and fund the request.
“I feel the governor and (legislative) leaders are gathering all the pertinent information and making the tough decisions (on the outbreak),” Gragert said.
“With that being said, we have 20 working days left (in the session) with a lot of work to finish yet. We must approve the budget, first and foremost, but we also still have property taxes and economic development issues to deal with.”
While the Legislature remains suspended in Lincoln, Gragert said he has devoted time back home dealing with constituents’ issues. At the same time, he is following federal recommendations regarding social distancing and not gathering in groups of more than 10 persons.
Gragert is also monitoring developments at the federal level. Nebraska has received national attention because of the transportation of COVID-19 patients to the state for decontamination and treatment.
“Nationally, I believe they are trying to deal with the COVID-19 issue on the large scale and keeping our medical facilities operating efficiently for everyone,” he said.
In calling lawmakers back into session, Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer said he was waiting until after a briefing with the governor’s office on new funding requests. In addition, Scheer wanted to ensure lawmakers showed enough agreement to pass the emergency funding.
The emergency package would be the only item on the agenda during the temporary return to Lincoln, Scheer said. Should legislators return today, they would need to check in on Tuesday and Wednesday to fulfill procedural requirements to approve the funding, he added.
The legislators would then adjourn again until further notice.
Gragert urged the public to follow federal recommendation in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“This situation can be dealt with if everyone takes on personal responsibility and the use of some common sense,” he said. “If you are sick, stay home and away from gatherings. If your symptoms worsen with high fever, coughing and respiratory issues then call your doctor and seek help. Try to avoid going to the hospital or doctor’s office without calling ahead.”
The self-isolation and other measures will require sacrifice, Gragert said.
“With all the closings, this is affecting everyone in one way or another. But again, use some common sense and avoid large crowds as much as possible for the next few weeks,” he said.
“Again, everyone needs to have situation awareness to their surroundings and take measures to keep themselves healthy.”
Despite the numerous challenges, Gragert encouraged the public to remain hopeful and supportive of their family and neighbors. He also urged the public to remain calm and not to resort to panic measures.
“This will pass, but there will continue to be some inconveniences for all of us,” he said. “However, I believe, if we all take the proper measures without getting crazy, it will pass much sooner.”
