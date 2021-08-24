The Future Of SAC

The Summit Activities Center (SAC) was a novel idea when it opened its doors to the public in 1996.
Approaching its third decade of operation, the facility still provides an important assortment of exercise options and community space to the Yankton School District (YSD) and public alike. The facility is a joint venture between the YSD and the City of Yankton.
However, the realities of operating an aging building that has, overall, received heavy use coupled with a changing exercise culture are starting to raise some concerns among city officials about the long-term feasibility of funding its portion of cost-sharing.
City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan that the SAC, which is connected to Yankton High School, has been a great asset to the area, but some discussions are needed.
“That building has really served the community well,” she said. “We’re getting to be at the point where it’s starting to see age and we’re having some fairly expensive investments in order to continue its operation.”
Major projects over the last few years have included a new parking lot and an updated HVAC in the pool area.
All of this has been putting stress on the city’s general fund, according to Leon.
In 2017, the transfer from the general fund for the facility was $248,262. By 2020, that amount had swollen to $516,141.
“The reason for that increase is primarily due to losses in revenue and increases in operational expenses and maintenance,” Leon said. “In 2021, we think that transfer is going to be even higher. We estimate that will be around the $600,000 and even more so in 2022.”
Not helping matters has been the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw services heavily curtailed throughout the majority of 2020.
“We had a year of very minimal operations and we didn’t feel it was right to charge people the same amount for less service, so we changed the membership structure,” she said. “COVID hit us pretty hard, but we still had all of our expenses in terms of operating the facility — heat, utilities and all of those things. We didn’t get the revenue from rentals and those types of things.”
Alterations have been made to hours and group fitness activities have been canceled at the SAC in light of the pandemic.
According to Parks & Recreation Director Todd Larson, in the mid-2010s, visitors over two-week periods in the winter months — when the facility was at its busiest — would exceed 4,500 people. In December 2020, one two-week period saw just over 800 visitors.
“We’ve been one-third to one-fourth of where we once were for members, attendance and revenues,” he said.
But the aging structure and a global pandemic aside, Leon said there’s one factor that can’t be avoided — the SAC was built for a much different fitness landscape.
“When they opened that facility, there really weren’t a lot of options for fitness and group fitness,” she said. “That was kind of the only operation in town. … Fast-forward 30 years, there’s a lot of different options. We have a couple of different private facilities that do group fitness, have cardio machines or have options for individual weightlifting or training. We also have the onset of home fitness where you can livestream almost any kind of fitness available. We know a lot of people are no longer utilizing those types of facilities because they’re doing their workouts at home at their own convenience.”
She said other amenities being introduced in the private market are simply impractical for the city to pursue.
“There’s some things that have changed in the industry like having 24-hour access,” she said. “That’s just something we’re not able to staff. We also can’t keep up with the trends in fitness and exercise financially the way the private sector can.”
Leon said that these mounting realities mean some discussions are going to be needed about long-term plans for the facility.
“We need to talk a little more seriously about what the future will look like given the fact that it is getting expensive to operate and some of the ongoing maintenance,” she said. “Due to the age of the building, we’re going to have more and more.”
Leon said she has already been in contact with YSD Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kindle about some of these concerns but that more formal discussions will be forthcoming.
“We have an agreement with the school to operate that, so we know we’re going to need to renegotiate our operating agreement in some form or fashion,” she said. “The School Board and the City Commission have a joint committee. I wanted to let Dr. Kindle and their folks get their legs underneath them with the start of the school year, then get that committee together and start talking about, ‘What are those options? Do we see funding coming from somewhere else? Do we see a lot of changes in operations? What are the school’s needs? What are the city’s needs?’”
When approached for comment on the subject, Kindle told the Press & Dakotan “the YSD isn’t at a point regarding SAC to make any decisions. We will be having more committee discussions over the next several months.”
Leon said she would like to see dialogue begin sometime this fall but expects the discussion to be a long-term matter.
“The discussions might take a long time, but I think it’s fair that we be open about the financial realities of that space and find out what the priorities are from our community and from our school’s perspective in terms of recreation and community use of that building,” she said.
