Local Fundraiser Slated To Boost Support For Nursing Students

The Forty & Eight is looking to extend its national support for nurses locally in a big way.
The Forty & Eight’s Yankton chapter is set to host the Heroes in Scrubs Fundraiser Saturday, Aug. 27, from 5-7 p.m. at the River Rocks Event Center.
Updated: August 24, 2022 @ 10:49 pm
Kathy Brown, the group’s Chef de Gare in Yankton, told the Press & Dakotan that this will be something new for the group in its 16 years in Yankton.
“The Forty & Eight has a national scholarship already; it’s just Yankton hasn’t had it,” she said. “We’re doing it so we can access nurses in our area to help build up our area because we have two colleges here. This way, they can get in on some of the national money, too.”
The Forty & Eight — also known as La Société des 40 Hommes et 8 Chevaux — is an organization comprised of veterans that raise money in support of several causes, including child welfare, nursing scholarships, medical research, youth sports and veteran support.
In Yankton, the local chapter has become well known over the years for its Flags for First Graders program.
The fundraiser is set to include a nacho bar, a cash bar, a silent auction and a $500 scholarship raffle. Activities will also be available for kids. Representatives from Mount Marty University and the University of South Dakota will also be on site.
Brown said this is the first time she’s put together such a fundraiser, but she has special understanding on the need for encouraging additional nursing students.
“My daughter-in-law is also a nurse, and she’s given me some really good insight on what the shortages are around here and why it’s so necessary and how this would help the nursing students,” Brown said.
She added that the fundraiser is very much in line with the Forty & Eight’s original reasons for getting into helping nursing students.
“Nineteen fifty-five is when the nursing program started for the Forty & Eight, and that was because of the nurse shortages during World War II and after World War II,” she said. “Because there’s such a shortage now, we feel like it’s kind of going in that same (direction). We need to really help those who are wanting to go into nursing.”
Brown said, even though the first fundraiser has yet to occur, reception has been encouraging enough to get the Yankton chapter looking toward the future.
“We’ve had such a positive outpouring that, next year, we’ll be able to continue this and make sure the nursing program continues in our area because there is such a shortage,” she said. “There’s opportunities for those who need help with nursing, and there’s national money from the Forty & Eight we can get ahold of too to help with more scholarships. That’s an awesome thing to build in our area.”
