100 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 14, 1923
• Friends of Sanford G. Dahl from the Northwestern Bell telephone office entertained for him at the Louis Doelz home on Douglas Avenue last evening, at a farewell party in view of his departure Thursday for Omaha, where he will go into the district office of the Bell Company. At the close of the evening he was presented with a traveling bag and smokes to go with it, by his colleagues from the office.
• Work on the Yankton storm sewer system in preparation for the summer’s paving was resumed on west Third street Tuesday. About a third of the total contract remains to be completed this spring, according to Cady & Savonell, the contractors. Six weeks of steady work will complete their job here, they said.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, March 14, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 14, 1973
• The girls got a little static at first, they said, but Hartington’s first four female Future Farmers of America members are having a great time in vocational agriculture class. Those students are Yvonne Bowen, the only senior girl in the vo-ag program, and freshmen Cindy Gregg, Raeleen McFarland and Teresa Heikes.
• Featured as evening entertainment at the annual Schmeckfest at Freeman on March 22-24 will be the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Oklahoma,” with a cast of 40 actors and musicians. The production is under the direction of Mrs. Rita Graber, Freeman. Accompanying the musical is a 17-piece orchestra.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, March 14, 1998
• When he returns to Pierre on Monday, State Sen. Bernie Hunhoff is finishing more than the current legislative session. He’s also making his final trip to the Capitol as a lawmaker, although the Yankton Democrat hopes to occupy the governor’s office next year. Hunhoff has quickly risen through the Senate ranks since winning office in 1992. Now the Minority Leader, he is passing up reelection for a gubernatorial run.
• There was an eerie familiarity about it all. Leading Siena Heights College (Mich.) by one, Saints ball with 38 seconds to play, Mount Marty College stepped up and denied Siena Heights a win and kept its dream of a national championship alive. The Lancers’ defense denied the Saints on four scoring attempts in the fleeting seconds for a 73-72 second round win in the NAIA Division II Men’s National Basketball Tournament, Siena’s second one-point loss in the final second in the tournament in as many years.
