ASHH Personnel Discuss State Of COVID Locally

Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH) is gearing up for another heavy round of COVID-19 cases as the Delta variant surges in the region.
On Monday, ASHH officials held a webinar with local media to give a brief rundown of the current situation in the Yankton area.
Lindsay Flannery, vice president of Patient Care Services at ASHH, said projections at this time don’t quite match what was seen last fall and winter, but that is yet to be seen.
“As we lead into the fall and winter, we will likely see another surge,” she said. “To what impact, obviously, is to be determined. We’re thinking it might be perhaps not as great as the prior surge, but that we will see potential system-wide hospitalizations of up to 150 (patients).”
She said that ASHH hasn’t had to do too much to return to a surge footing so far.
“For Avera Sacred Heart specifically, we’re preparing accordingly,” she said. “Honestly, it hasn’t taken much to prepare. We’ve upheld a lot of the prior practices, but there are some things we’re getting in place.”
This includes reestablishing an extra COVID unit, making sure equipment that has gone unused so far in the pandemic is in good working order and reinitiating weekly meetings of incident command.
Flannery was unsure when the surge might hit Yankton precisely, saying, “In the next weeks and months to come, that’s likely where we’ll probably see more of that peaking as far as the number of COVID cases, hospitalization rates and overall number of cases.”
Elizabeth Healy, ASHH Infection Prevention coordinator, said there are currently patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at ASHH.
“We have seen a pretty consistent number, unfortunately, over the last couple of weeks,” she said. “We are not much different than the rest of the nation. The vast majority of our patients who are hospitalized are unvaccinated.”
She reported that there are, as of Monday morning, 61 active COVID cases in Yankton County, but she did not give a number of how many were in ASHH. However, according to the South Dakota Department of Health’s website, six COVID beds are occupied with five in adult ICU and one on a ventilator.
Healy said that there has been some good news to deliver on the vaccination front.
“With the full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine … we have seen a little bit of an increase in vaccines again,” she said.
She said of the eligible population in Yankton County, 61% are vaccinated. In the 12-18 age-range, the county is under 50%, a statistic she said is consistent across much of the country.
Healy said that the FDA’s full approval is a major statement on the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.
“The FDA has amassed even more scientific evidence to support that the … benefits of the vaccine are greater than any risk than it could pose and that the vaccine itself has been manufactured in a reliable and safe way with consistent quality,” she said.
While full approval applies to those who are 16 and over, the vaccine can be administered to anyone age 12 and up.
Healy also discussed breakthrough cases of the virus among people who are vaccinated.
“The majority of those people that are having breakthrough cases and requiring hospitalization are people that are immunocompromised or active cancer patients,” she said.
She said that it’s important for anyone displaying symptoms of COVID-19 — vaccinated or not — to contact their healthcare provider.
Flannery expressed confidence in the ASHH staff to handle.
“Staffing was a challenge the first time around and continues to be a concern,” she said. “I’m confident in the staff that we do have and their skills.”
Nathan Johnson, Communications & Public Relations Partner at ASHH, said the hospital is doing all it can to take care of its employees.
“Our staff has experience now and is prepared for this, but they’re also still really impacted by what they saw the first time around,” he said. “There was an amount of tragedy and, honestly, death (that) nurses saw in that short time period that many nurses haven’t seen in their whole career. We’re very cognizant of that and the concern that employees have going into this again, so we’re trying to provide all of the resources we can to make sure our staff stays healthy and strong.”
As for defeating the pandemic, Healy said that herd immunity through vaccination is plausible, but it’s more of an uphill battle than ever before.
“We have reached herd immunity through vaccinations with many other things,” she said. “Look at pertussis, measles, mumps, smallpox and all of those other vaccine-preventable diseases. I think we’re in a different era right now where we are fighting so (much) misinformation, people who are spreading lies and disinformation. I think those challenges were around previous to that. … I think that there is a population that will very likely never be vaccinated for COVID-19 despite it being a safe and reliable vaccine.”
