VERMILLION — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with Clay County, will hold a public meeting open house on Monday, April 11, 2022, to gather public input to update the Clay County Master Transportation Plan. This open house public meeting will be held at the Clay County 4-H Center (515 High St. in Vermillion) starting at 5:30 p.m. A brief presentation will take place at approximately 5:45 p.m. The open house will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. The opportunity to present written comments at the open house will be provided.
The Clay County Master Transportation Plan Study will address a full range of transportation options and issues, including pedestrian, bicycle, transit, freight, and automobile. The purpose of the open house is to inform the public of the study’s intent, to record any concerns the public may have on transportation in Clay County, and to gather ideas to help determine the future look of Clay County’s roadway, bus/transit, bicycle, and pedestrian systems.
For those who cannot attend the meeting, or desire additional information on the study, information will be made available online after the meeting at https://ulteig.com/claycountymtp/.
An online survey is also available on the study’s website to help gather thoughts on the current transportation system, identify future needs, and indicate priorities for future improvements and maintenance.
Written comments will be accepted until April 25, 2022.
For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, at 605-773-3281 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.
