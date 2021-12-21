City of Yankton Building Report for November 2021:
Gary R. Johnson, 813 W. 7th St.; Windows; $1,000.
Gerald A. Smith, 508 Broadway Ave.; Asphalt roof; $9,100.
Seth Trautman, 707 W. 9th St.; Asphalt roof; $4,000.
Chris Hathaway Revocable Trust, 607 Regal Dr.; Deck replace-expansion; $75,756.
List Construction; 1604 Kenley St.; Single family home – new; $260,859.
Leo E. Kopetsky Revocable Trust, 2404 Broadway Ave.; Commercial – membrane roofing; $174,411.
Daniel R. Mason, 509 Picotte St.; Dwelling to garage conversion; $5,000.
James G. Cox, 1010 Broadway Ave.; Garage alteration; $5,200.
Altheda S. Juell, 1618 Douglas Ave.; Metal roof; $4,600.
Carol A. Kopetsky Revocable Trust, 103 W. 3rd St.; Commercial – alteration/repair restrooms; $10,000.
David Edwin Olson Sr., 600 James Pl.; Asphalt roof; $8,500.
Kirby Hofer Construction Co. Inc., 2921 Wedgewood Dr.; Single family home – new; $443,666.
Brandon R. Frazee, 305 Fairway Dr.; Egress window; $1,500.
Ashlee Frazier, 1014 E. 12th St.; Egress window; $4,500.
Duane G. Jansen, 1915 Locust St.; Demolition; $0.
Homestead Property and Development, 304 Pearl St.; Asphalt roof; $12,000.
Shujah Sikander, 1115 Picotte St.; Single family home – acc. Structure carpor; $1,300.
Yankton Development Enterprises, 2500 Trevor Ave.; Single family home – new; $106,934.80.
Yankton Development Enterprises, 2502 Trevor Ave.; Single family home – new; $110,371.40
Yankton Development Enterprises, 2504 Trevor Ave.; Single family home – new; $114,320.20.
Yankton Development Enterprises, 2506 Trevor Ave.; Single family home – new; $116,781.20.
Yankton Development Enterprises, 2508 Trevor Ave.; Single family home – new; $99,112.80.
Yankton Development Enterprises, 2510 Trevor Ave.; Single family home – new; $104,866.60.
———
November Total Fees: $4,627.00
November 2021 Total Valuation: $1,673,779.00
November 2020 Total Valuation: $1,968,633.65
2021 to Date Valuation: $43,861,453.05
2020 to Date Valuation: $30,985,754.23
