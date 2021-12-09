Vermillion Issues Its First Medical Cannabis License

VERMILLION — A “first” happened at Monday night’s regular meeting of the Vermillion City Council.
The City Council approved its first medical cannabis cultivation license after receiving an application from Dakota Natural Growers at 907 N. Norbeck Street, Vermillion.
Council members received the routine notice of hearing, application, and a report from the police chief on the applicants before making their decision. The Medical Cannabis Cultivation Facility License is for a calendar year and would start Jan. 1, 2022, and expire Dec. 31, 2022.
Cities can issue licenses pursuant to state law and a recently approved city ordinance. Finance Officer Katie Redden noted that Dakota Natural Growers has provided all information needed and staff have reviewed the application.
The medical cannabis cultivation license will allow cultivation of medical cannabis within the city limits. A cannabis cultivation establishment is considered a conditional use in the GB General Business District (greenhouse) and GI General Industrial District (agribusiness), which both require a conditional use permit.
Dakota Natural Growers’ location is in the GI district. A conditional use permit for the location will be considered at the City Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Dec. 13.
According to the police chief’s report, seven of the eight background checks have come back from the South Dakota DCI and none have come back from the FBI. Chief Betzen has stated, according to Redden, that the seven applicants did not have any disqualifying felony charge per city ordinance or state statute.
Dakota Natural Growers will also have to apply for a state license and be approved before they can operate their cultivation facility in South Dakota. The state requires the city to approve the license before they will consider the state license.
The license fee is $11,695, which is retained by the city, Redden noted.
Located on the Highway 50 bypass on the east side of Vermillion, Dakota Natural Growers (DNG) customers will have easy access to the ADA compliant dispensary for medical marijuana card holders, according to a press release.
DNG is a member of the Cannabis Industry Association of South Dakota (CIASD.org) and has helped with the rules promulgation at the state and municipal levels.
“The mission of Dakota Natural Growers is to cultivate quality cannabis and knowledgeable consumers with a socially responsible approach that gives back to our community.”
The Board of Dakota Natural Growers, Inc. is made up of Vermillion educators, scientists, entrepreneurs, corporate business leaders and craftsmen, the press release states, adding that these same people plan to operate and staff the business in addition to local talent acquisition.
According to the release, “Dakota Natural Growers, Inc. is a company focused on education, consumer safety and social responsibility. We will cultivate grass, knowledge and a thriving community.”
