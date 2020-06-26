• A report was received at 2:44 p.m. Thursday of the theft of money from a vehicle on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6 p.m. Thursday of a residential burglary on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 10:13 p.m. Thursday of a domestic incident on E. 12th St.
• A report was received at 10:44 p.m. Thursday of a residential burglary on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 12:10 a.m. Friday of a fight on Memory Lane.
• A report was received at 8:58 a.m. Friday of a vehicle break-in on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 11:30 a.m. Friday of the theft of a card on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:36 a.m. Friday of the theft of debit cards on W. 15th St.
• A report was received at 11:48 a.m. Friday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 12:29 p.m. Friday of a residential burglary on Douglas Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:05 a.m. Thursday of theft on 306th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:15 p.m. Thursday of a sex crime in Yankton.
